Erin Schrode is an environmental activist and former candidate for Congress in California. The views expressed here are her own.
It’s been kind of a big month — for me and for our country. After sweating it out with second lady Jill Biden, I had the opportunity to spend the day with the only person in the world who can call Hillary Clinton "mom."
With just 12 days to go before Americans cast their ballots, Chelsea Clinton has been hitting the campaign trail. And yesterday, she spent the day stumping for her birthday-girl mom in the swing state of Ohio. Ahead, some of the casual wisdom and fun tidbits she shared.
1. The former first daughter's No. 1 gift for her mom is her vote. But since she and her family officially reside in New York state, which doesn't have early voting, she has to wait until November 8. (However, many other states do allow you to cast your ballot early.)
2. She doesn't mince words about what's at stake: "This election is both about defeating Trump and electing my mom."
3. It’s not too late to register to vote; some places even have same-day registration on Election Day, so get out there and make your voice heard! Voter turnout is step one in creating a more perfect country, and you better believe that whatever issue you care most about is on the ballot.
4. Chelsea thinks President Obama gets “far too little credit” for his eight years of tireless work, especially in such a stagnant congressional landscape.
“
What someone has stood for, fought for, and delivered on is a pretty good indication of what they will stand for, fight for, and deliver on…or not.
Chelsea Clinton
”
5. This is the first presidential election in which Chelsea is a parent. She's a mom to Charlotte, 2, and Aidan, 4 months. Aidan just rolled over for the first time, and she’s gaga over him.
6. On that note, "Small people making sounds don’t bother me," she said. So feel free to bring your kids to any and all Clinton events moving forward.
7. On the trail, millennials most frequently ask about and cite climate change, higher education, and criminal justice reform as the most pressing and relevant issues. HRC has a plan for each.
8. There are yugeeee differences between Hillary and Donald on nearly every single policy point — and you can fact-check 'em both online.
9. "What someone has stood for, fought for, and delivered on is a pretty good indication of what they will stand for, fight for, and deliver on…or not," she said.
“
”
10. She believes that tackling autism and Alzheimer’s disease must be high up on any president’s agenda (and they're fully fleshed out in HRC’s platform).
11. The only legalized discrimination in our country is against people with disabilities, she said. It's exploitation that can and must be removed.
12. Equal pay for equal work is paramount — because it's 2016 and we've waited too long.
13. Chelsea claims not to have a crystal ball about how the election will go (but I think that she really believes her mom will win).
14. What Trump says horrifies her, even when she thinks it cannot get any worse. She also believes that kids are internalizing Trump’s hate speech.
“
”
15. She, too, thinks Trump’s “secret plan he has yet to disclose” to fight ISIS is absurd.
16. Nuclear proliferation is not a national security solution.
17. Social Security must be talked about in this campaign, even though Trump's “nasty woman” comment steered the final presidential debate conversation off course.
18. We can never allow for the normalization of hate speech, wherein Trump’s “demeaning, derogatory, disrespectful language” becomes unexceptional.
19. Chelsea orders her clothes online, like the rest of us.
20. The Clintons are rooting for the Cubs because Hillary is a native Chicagoan whose father’s lifelong dream was a World Series title.
21. Chelsea understands the power of words and has an exceptional vocabulary. (Not really surprising for someone who grew up in the White House, but anyone who effortlessly and properly uses "refracted" has my respect.)
22. Chelsea has a dream of her own: to elect a president who will protect and defend our core values and shape a better future for our children and generations to come.
