15. She, too, thinks Trump’s “secret plan he has yet to disclose” to fight ISIS is absurd.



16. Nuclear proliferation is not a national security solution.



17. Social Security must be talked about in this campaign, even though Trump's “nasty woman” comment steered the final presidential debate conversation off course.



18. We can never allow for the normalization of hate speech, wherein Trump’s “demeaning, derogatory, disrespectful language” becomes unexceptional.



19. Chelsea orders her clothes online, like the rest of us.



20. The Clintons are rooting for the Cubs because Hillary is a native Chicagoan whose father’s lifelong dream was a World Series title.



21. Chelsea understands the power of words and has an exceptional vocabulary. (Not really surprising for someone who grew up in the White House, but anyone who effortlessly and properly uses "refracted" has my respect.)



22. Chelsea has a dream of her own: to elect a president who will protect and defend our core values and shape a better future for our children and generations to come.



