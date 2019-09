12 Things I Learned From Getting Sweaty & Spectacular With Jill Biden

Erin Schrode is an environmental activist and former candidate for Congress in California . The views expressed here are her own.Ladies, I worked out with Jill Biden, PhD — and it was sweaty and spectacular.For anyone who knows me, they will find the simple fact that I worked out to be the shocking element of that statement. But hey, if it takes the second lady of the United States to whip me into shape, I’ll take it!I not only walked away with supremely sore triceps and burning calves, but also with newfound wisdom courtesy of Dr. Biden herself. Ahead, some of my key takeaways.1) Jill is in far better shape than I (and probably than you, as well). The 65-year-old barre3 -class phenom has greater stamina and strength than my 25-year-old self.2) Dr. Biden is losing sleep these days, but not because of election stress. The passionate, lifelong educator is grading her students’ midterms right now.3) When in doubt, dress in head-to-toe black. It is ever-chic and ever-practical, as the grandmother would know well. She and I matched in loose cotton tees and stretchy leggings.