12 Things I Learned From Getting Sweaty & Spectacular With Jill Biden

Erin Schrode is an environmental activist and former candidate for Congress in California. The views expressed here are her own.
Ladies, I worked out with Jill Biden, PhD — and it was sweaty and spectacular.
For anyone who knows me, they will find the simple fact that I worked out to be the shocking element of that statement. But hey, if it takes the second lady of the United States to whip me into shape, I’ll take it!
I not only walked away with supremely sore triceps and burning calves, but also with newfound wisdom courtesy of Dr. Biden herself. Ahead, some of my key takeaways.
1) Jill is in far better shape than I (and probably than you, as well). The 65-year-old barre3-class phenom has greater stamina and strength than my 25-year-old self.
2) Dr. Biden is losing sleep these days, but not because of election stress. The passionate, lifelong educator is grading her students’ midterms right now.
3) When in doubt, dress in head-to-toe black. It is ever-chic and ever-practical, as the grandmother would know well. She and I matched in loose cotton tees and stretchy leggings.
In case you needed additional motivation, Dr. Biden said it loud and proud: We must turn up at the polls to VOTE on Election Day.
4) November 8 is a VERY important day. In case you needed additional motivation, Dr. Biden said it loud and proud: We must turn up at the polls to VOTE on Election Day. #ImWithHer
5) Her hair is perfectly coiffed: pre, during, and post workout. Somehow, she doesn’t get any of those annoying flyaways or ponytail creases that plague the rest of us.
6) Reusable water bottles for the win. She, too, stays hydrated without plastic; it's better for our planet and our bodies, plus more durable and stylish.
7) For her, just orange juice, not mimosas (if only immediately after working out). She and I opted for flutes of juice sans champagne at 10 a.m. I have an inkling we would have chosen differently at 5 p.m.
8) Dr. Biden stayed out too late at the state dinner… And can you blame her?! It was the final White House fete hosted by the exceptional and soon to be sorely missed POTUS/FLOTUS duo.
9) The struggle is real, ladies. Her calves hurt from wearing heels for too long, but sometimes she pops on a pair for a good cause — like a recent event for families of active duty service members, to whom she is deeply committed as a military mom.
10) Dr. Biden knows her stuff. As she referenced specific facts and told anecdotal stories, I could see why this woman speaks about cancer research, data, and advancements before scientific forums and patients alike in the fight against this disease that has touched her personally.
11) Avocado toast is a favorite snack — and she can tolerate gluten, unlike me. She does not Instagram it, although she does have a fantastic feed documenting her work and impact.
12) Breaking a sweat together is better than gabbing away at a reception. I completely agree with our second lady! No longer exercise-averse, I am going to start scheduling workout dates with friends with this new drive to get moving for both physical and mental health.
