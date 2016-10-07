I'm An Al Gore Fangirl & I'm Not Afraid To Admit It

"Hahahha. I like him! He likes the environment!"



"I think he’s great. What is he doing these days??"



"Idk. He’s great."



"1) lockbox SNL. 2) I'd vote for him. 3) I think of him as an environmentalist. He seems like a really interesting guy."



"Hmm I don't know. Is he doing anything relevant?"



My response is unequivocal: Al Gore changed my life.



Before the release of An Inconvenient Truth, I was just another tree-hugging, Birkenstock-wearing, granola-eating hippie from Northern California who had co-founded an environmental nonprofit at the age of 13… because that’s what people believed in and did in our neck of the woods.



Gore’s documentary transformed the landscape. Suddenly, climate change was real; people took the film — and by extension, us — seriously. He presented complex, sobering science in a visual format that resonated with the masses. As I said in a short video celebrating the film's 10th anniversary, it “legitimized all of our efforts, as environmentalists, in the eyes of the public."