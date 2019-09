I'm An Al Gore Fangirl & I'm Not Afraid To Admit It

That is the Al Gore we millennials know and remember. He’s not the “stiff,” “monotone” guy our parents watched in the White House in the 1990s, a vice president more than half of Americans described as "very" or "somewhat" boring at the time . I remember parts of the Clinton presidency, but Gore as VP is pretty much lost on me. I was in fourth grade when the heated 2000 presidential election, the first that I recall, captured the attention of the nation. I headlined one homework assignment to make a political cartoon "Nader Later, Bush and Gore Fight to the End" — and yes, I am still proud of that wit.But to me, Gore is more than the guy who lost because of some "hanging chads." He's the one who brought "global warming" into the mainstream (even if it was through his character on South Park, for some). The one who has remained a fierce, vocal advocate for climate action. The one who champions environmental issues, specifically clean energy.Al Gore is Mr. Environment for countless members of my peer group. For a generation in which climate change consistently ranks as a top concern , that carries weight. He introduced the topic to us as kids, and Climate Reality, the nonprofit he founded, continues to reach and involve many millennials and others in education and advocacy through a large presence across social media, school campuses, and communities.