Chelsea Clinton Stealthily Attended New York Fashion Week

ICYMI, Chelsea Clinton showed up to New York Fashion Week yesterday to support her designer pal Tanya Taylor at her fall 2017 presentation. Clinton was able to slip in and out of the presentation relatively unnoticed, but her cameo was well-received by the crowd, per Page Six. (We're not that surprised that Clinton didn't cause much of scene, since fashion editors are way too cool to approach celebrities.) Clinton was reportedly wearing a "nondescript" coat for the occasion, which we're assuming helped her maintain her incognito status. However, she's not the first politically-linked attendee to crop up at Fashion Week this season. (And, no, we're actually not talking about Ivanka, who's been frequenting the biannual event for decades.) Tiffany Trump has sat in the front row of two shows so far this season, at Taoray Wang and Philipp Plein; with two days of NYFW left, she could very well attend a few more. We're still grappling with politics' place in fashion (and, specifically, where it belongs in the context of Fashion Week,) especially given the new administration's complicated ties with the industry. Celebrities, their crews, and the paparazzi that inevitably follow create enough of a frenzy already (see: last night's Phillipe Plein show, where a Jenner plus Madonna were present), so we're glad Clinton was able to slip in and out without causing a ruckus. But, in our dreams, Clinton will attend a few more shows next season and sit front row at, say, Calvin Klein, or take in Alexander Wang's next hybrid party/show...
Advertisement