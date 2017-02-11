In her first public appearance since the inauguration on January 20th, Tiffany Trump attended the fall 2017 Taoray Wang runway show with her mother, Marla Maples. In January, WWD reported that Wang had become Tiffany Trump’s go-to designer for public events. She's worn three of Wang’s pieces over the course of her father Donald Trump’s path to the presidency, including looks worn to a campaign debate, on election night, and at the inauguration. Ironically, Wang's latest collection was centered around women’s suits, which has become one of the most enduring symbols of the women-led anti-Trump opposition. “Tailoring is something that’s close to my heart. I started my career with menswear and suiting," Wang told Refinery29. "The Taoray Wang brand always targets female leaders, and the suit used to be a symbol of men’s power in business. But [now] there are lots of women who are becoming leaders in various fields in law and finance." However, the designer rejects the connection between the pantsuits she showed and the political statement it can connote: “I am purely a fashion designer. I’m not a politician at all," she explained. "I don’t study the political. I don’t understand how many [political] parties are in America, or their views. I don’t think it’s right for me to use that in my clothes.” Wang is one of the few designers who’ve enthusiastically aligned themselves with the Trump administration (she's posted photos of Tiffany each time the First Daughter has worn the label). "She is absolutely a wonderful young lady," Wang said of Trump. "She’s very warm and down-to-earth. She’s very generous and gives others encouragement."
Wang’s line made its debut at New York Fashion Week in September 2014, and mostly operates on a made-to-measure business (WWD reports that the label's coats, like the one Tiffany wore during the inauguration, retail between $2,500 and $3,700). Undoubtedly, Tiffany's endorsement has helped with exposure for the brand. Comments and likes on Wang's Instagram — which are overwhelmingly positive — have increased exponentially since the election. Says Wang, "I’d rather focus on a person’s character and qualities, rather than labeling them by what family they’re from."
