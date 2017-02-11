An Extensive Photo History Of The Trump Family At Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is well underway. And with each season comes a new crop of talent in terms of designers, models, street style peacocks, and more. This lends to an ever-changing front row, as we've seen bloggers and editors nestle into their seats alongside the industry's most stylish A-listers. Noticeably absent thus far this season, though, is the Trump family. In case you didn't know, the Trumps have been prominent Fashion Week attendees for decades. Back when daughter Ivanka was just a controversy-free young woman with big fashion dreams, the aspiring entrepreneur hopped from one show to the next with her mother, Ivana.
But as the family expanded, even brother Donald Trump, Jr. found himself in the risers with his wife, Vanessa. The now-President and current First Lady, Melania, have sat front row at Michael Kors more times than they've sat through any White House briefings. And then there's Tiffany, who has posed for nightlife photographers at Jason Wu's afterparty and watched Charlotte Ronson's collections from the front lines.
Alas, the Trumps don't attend Fashion Week nowadays (though, hey, there's still time for that to happen). Needless to say, these vintage NYFW photos, ahead, are a must-see.