"She's just at a very good place," Conway continued. "She's an incredibly confident, creative, talented woman who also supports her father's presidency and realizes that there are bigger issues that he's going to tackle. And if she decides — and it works for her family — she comes inside the White House here, she knows people like [Trump administration senior advisor ] Dina Powell and me will be working with her on women empowerment and women and girls." However, in true Conway form, it didn't stop there: She then called it "ironic" how retail executives were "bragging about what they've done to her and her line," considering the success Ivanka has achieved as "a champion for women in power and women in the workplace." And then, came the plug: "Go buy Ivanka's stuff is what I would tell you," Conway said.