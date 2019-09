President Trump Weighs In On Ivanka’s Brand Being Dropped By Nordstrom

Last week, various outlets began reporting on how Ivanka Trump's namesake label had suddenly disappeared (or was discounted) from its stockists' websites. While the First Daughter officially resigned from Trump Organization and cut ties with her own company earlier this year, it's hard to separate Ivanka Trump Collection from politics — and the label has remained on the #GrabYourWallet boycott list, as have all the retailers that stocked the line. So, the fact that the line was apparently being quietly phased out by department stores like Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus caught the attention of many. A representative for Nordstrom told Refinery29 on February 3 that the decision to not buy into more Ivanka Trump collections was not at all political; rather, it was a matter of how the brand was selling. Still, the retailer couldn't immediately shake the political implications — especially now that President Donald Trump has chimed in on the matter.