President Trump Weighs In On Ivanka’s Brand Being Dropped By Nordstrom

In a statement provided to Refinery29, a spokesperson for Nordstrom reiterated that its decision to drop the Ivanka Trump label was based on performance. "Over the past year, and particularly in the last half of 2016, sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn’t make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now," the company explained. "We've had a great relationship with the Ivanka Trump team. We’ve had open conversations with them over the past year to share what we've seen and Ivanka was personally informed of our decision in early January." This story has been updated with a statement from Nordstrom.