Early last Friday morning, I was on my way to Union Station in Washington, D.C. The Capitol was unusually sleepy. My Uber driver, nicely dressed and freshly shaven, asked where I was off to. "New York," I told him. He said he planned to visit the city in the spring but hadn’t made it there yet, since moving from Ethiopia some years ago. I suggested he go soon, because the Trump administration could make even little things like a visit to the Big Apple more difficult for many of us. "Yes, it’s scary," the man behind the steering wheel said. "But everything will be okay." Well that’s not true, I thought. But he was clearly holding onto his optimism, so I kept my opinions to myself. The thing is: Believing everything will be okay depends on your frame of reference. America’s obsession with money and power is predicated on some of us getting what we need, while many, many more live dangerously on the margins, or even die. But sometimes optimism in the face of all that can be a survival mechanism, and one sure sign that things might be closer to okay than not okay is the prevalence of social movements and the people within them — including movements like Black Lives Matter. Movements serve as a gut check to a country’s moral underpinnings. When the people rise, it’s often in response to a need that has gone unmet. The people who do the rising — the organizers, parents, teachers, the grandmothers, and countless others — take on the additional and dutiful job of demanding a fair and just society for us all. And in the case of Black Lives Matter, for Black people specifically. Movements are fueled, in part, by a profound desire for dignity. The dignity of hugging your family tightly and far away from border walls, detention facilities, and plastic jail partitions. The dignity of earning enough so that you don't have to choose between groceries or medical care. The dignity of making the sovereign decision to affirm your gender and transition to become the best, most exact version of yourself. The dignity of practicing your faith openly and dutifully, absent of hate, shame, and death threats. The dignity of parenting your children well into adulthood — and the dignity of traveling from Washington, D.C. to New York for a visit without worrying about what trouble you might encounter along the way. Many of us have seen firsthand the ravages of conservative fundamentalism, anti-Blackness, and prejudicial legislation and policing. We know that everything won’t be okay. The only way we can successfully advocate and organize against policies expected to come into play with the incoming administration is by being radically honest — about death, about deportation, about disenfranchisement. But knowing that everything won’t be okay doesn’t absolve me of my duty to inspire. My role in the Black Lives Matter movement mandates that I find the hope and make it visible. I don’t have to look far. Last year tested the collective resolve of our movement in unimaginable ways. Still, like clockwork, on January 1, Black organizers planted their feet firmly on the ground, held their heads high, thrust their fists toward the sky, and went to work. I was reminded — as I had been many times before — that inspiration can always be found in the resilience of those who have the most to lose. In uncertain times, we’re eager for signs of stability: family, friends, safety, and feeling dignified in who we are and in what we believe. Everything will not be okay. But when I go back to the things I know to be true for sure, I’m reminded we are better, and more okay, because of the people who are still willing to lay their lives on the line, so that one day we can all finally experience what it’s like to be free.