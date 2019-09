This Is How You “Flip” The White House

On Friday, President Obama will hand the keys to the White House to President-elect Donald Trump. And like many aspects of his upcoming presidency, precisely what Trump plans to do with 1600 Pennsylvania is a mystery to many. Will Trump set the Oval Office aglow with gold-plated accents ? Will our new FLOTUS get her very own glam room ? Will Trump ditch the executive digs altogether to spend most of his nights surrounded by the opulent comforts of his Trump Tower home? Will Melania and their 10-year-old son ever move in? Only time will tell. But regardless of how Trump ultimately chooses to use the People’s House, one constant of presidential transition tradition will remain: January 20 is moving day. While the world watches Trump take the oath of office, dozens of permanent White House staff will be locked in a race against the clock, preparing the six-level, 132-room executive mansion for the new first family. In less than six hours, the Obamas' things will be hauled out and the new first family's moved in. You can think of it as HGTV-home-makeover-meets-Downton-Abbey — on steroids. “It is organized chaos, and it is scripted,” Gary J. Walters, a veteran White House staffer, tells Refinery29. Walters would know. For three decades, Walters was in charge of orchestrating the move. The longtime White House chief usher served four presidents in that role, from Ronald Reagan to Obama. Before that, he also served as assistant chief usher under two prior administrations. In an interview with Refinery29, Walters broke down what goes down within the gates of 1600 Pennsylvania when it comes time to "flip" the White House for the new president.Like with most moves, the process starts with setting a budget. There’s no deposit or broker’s fee required to occupy 1600 Pennsylvania. But there are moving trucks to hire, rooms to redecorate, and drapes to replace. As we’ve all experienced, those costs add up fast. The official budget is typically about $100,000, Walters said. But it isn’t unusual for the incoming first family to raise private funds or dip into their own pockets to cover the costs. (We imagine that won’t be a problem for Trump.)