This Is How You “Flip” The White House

“If an article comes out and says their close friends who they like to spend time with in the summer like to go out and hike the Appalachian Trail [with them], we keep track of those things... That can give you a sense of what they like,” Walters explained. Sometimes, the task is easier than others. The White House staff had a good sense of George W. Bush's likes and dislikes from day one, thanks to his past visits as "first son." But the intel collected doesn't always end up being accurate, Walters cautioned. Another former White House staffer recounted to Vanity Fair stocking up on shampoo and deodorant for then-first lady Hillary Clinton, based on information from friends. One problem? It wasn't the right kind.



Step 2: Make The Ultimate Packing List

Once the nominees are selected at the Republican and Democratic conventions, the real work begins. The top priority? Priming the possible president-elect and his or her family for life in the White House. Walters and his staff prepped "first family briefing books," a.k.a. the ultimate moving guide for the incoming residents. The books included a list of questions that covered pretty much everything aides needs to know about making the White House feel like home, as well as floorplans and staff lists. In all, it would span 10 to 15 pages. "Are there any dietary restrictions? What kind of mattresses do you sleep on? What kind of toothpaste do you use?” Walters said of the questions asked. “They are questions that are meant to start a conversation.”