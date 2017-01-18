Why Are American Women Getting Fewer Abortions?

Now, the tricky part: Women cross state lines to get abortions. Even with restrictions, women still want abortions, and many will still do what they need to do to get one. That means that the statistics are more complicated than a uniform national decline — some states have indeed seen reduced rates, whether because of reduced access or because of birth control (or both), but others have actually experienced increases. If they can afford to, women seeking abortions will cross state lines because it’s easier or because there is nowhere in their home state to go. That means that in the states where abortion is most accessible, the number might be higher because they are serving non-residents. For years, women who live in Mississippi have traveled to nearby states because Mississippi only has one abortion clinic. Many women who technically live in Maryland and Virginia cross state lines into the D.C. Metro area to get abortions simply because that's where most of the clinics are. For the first time in 2014, Ohio women have begun traveling to Michigan for abortions. While both Michigan and Ohio saw a 33% decline in clinics, and both states enacted multiple new restrictions including TRAP laws between 2012 and 2014, a few clinics in Detroit were able to meet the TRAP requirements and add services, so they were able to serve women from Ohio, Dr. Jones says. This may be why Michigan’s abortion rate actually rose slightly in 2014. Meanwhile, Missouri and Utah, the states with the two largest proportional declines in clinic numbers in 2014, still experienced declines in the abortion rate that were on par with the national average. Both of these states had TRAP laws in place prior to 2012. This suggests that the decline in the abortion rate in these two places was not overwhelmingly due to just TRAP laws, or just a decrease in demand, but instead a combination of factors.