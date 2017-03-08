Story from Food & Drinks

Chelsea Clinton Put An Unusual Twist On Pancakes & The Twittersphere Has Opinions

Olivia Harrison
Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock.
In celebration of National Pancake Day yesterday, people all over took to their griddles, and then to social media. Because, did you even really make pancakes for National Pancake Day if you didn't post them online? One home cook who made a splash on social media for her take on the traditional breakfast food was Chelsea Clinton.
Clinton posted a picture of her pancakes on Twitter yesterday evening, and they looked a little bit different than we’re used to. They were bright green, which definitely made them pop on our Twitter feeds. Along with the photo, Clinton wrote, “Spinach pancakes for #NationalPancakeDay (we won't eat them all tonight although Charlotte would if we let her)!”
Advertisement
In some areas of the food universe, we can see where the pancake purists are coming from on this one. But to be quite honest, these green pancakes look like a really tasty dinner. Chelsea Clinton detailed how she made them in follow-up tweet since a few other users were curious. She explained, “We puréed spinach which we blend after steaming to our regular pancake recipe but with a little less mix-Hope that makes sense!”
Others wanted to know how strong the spinach taste was in these pancakes. To this question, Clinton didn't exactly supply a straight answer. Instead she said that she thinks the dish is really tasty, but that this could just be because she's a spinach fan. That sounds like the diplomatic way of saying, these pancakes taste spinach-y as hell.
While a few people were asking for the recipe and for some details about taste, most Twitter users were simply not into this, which should not come as a shock to anyone who has ever read the comments on any tweet about food that’s even mildly out of the ordinary. Here are a few of the more hilarious and harmless reaction tweets.
This is just further proof that if you're bold enough to mess with classic dishes and post about it on social media, you're definitely going to get some strong reactions.
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series