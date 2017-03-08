Chelsea Clinton Put An Unusual Twist On Pancakes & The Twittersphere Has Opinions

In celebration of National Pancake Day yesterday, people all over took to their griddles, and then to social media. Because, did you even really make pancakes for National Pancake Day if you didn't post them online? One home cook who made a splash on social media for her take on the traditional breakfast food was Chelsea Clinton.
Clinton posted a picture of her pancakes on Twitter yesterday evening, and they looked a little bit different than we’re used to. They were bright green, which definitely made them pop on our Twitter feeds. Along with the photo, Clinton wrote, “Spinach pancakes for #NationalPancakeDay (we won't eat them all tonight although Charlotte would if we let her)!”
Spinach pancakes for #NationalPancakeDay (we won't eat them all tonight although Charlotte would if we let her)! pic.twitter.com/9zgWZ0k94W— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 7, 2017
In some areas of the food universe, we can see where the pancake purists are coming from on this one. But to be quite honest, these green pancakes look like a really tasty dinner. Chelsea Clinton detailed how she made them in follow-up tweet since a few other users were curious. She explained, “We puréed spinach which we blend after steaming to our regular pancake recipe but with a little less mix-Hope that makes sense!”
@CaliBugMan We +puréed spinach which we blend after steaming to our regular pancake recipe but with a little less mix-Hope that makes sense!— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 7, 2017
Others wanted to know how strong the spinach taste was in these pancakes. To this question, Clinton didn't exactly supply a straight answer. Instead she said that she thinks the dish is really tasty, but that this could just be because she's a spinach fan. That sounds like the diplomatic way of saying, these pancakes taste spinach-y as hell.
@rooprajfox2 I think they're very good! Admittedly I like spinach and pancakes!— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 8, 2017
While a few people were asking for the recipe and for some details about taste, most Twitter users were simply not into this, which should not come as a shock to anyone who has ever read the comments on any tweet about food that’s even mildly out of the ordinary. Here are a few of the more hilarious and harmless reaction tweets.
@ChelseaClinton I do not like green eggs and ham, I do not like them Sam I am.— Tom Tobey (@giganticrobot) March 8, 2017
This is just further proof that if you're bold enough to mess with classic dishes and post about it on social media, you're definitely going to get some strong reactions.
