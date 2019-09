Chelsea Clinton & Merriam-Webster Alley-Oop On Piers Morgan

Disgraced newspaper editor Piers Morgan literally can't stop getting dunked on. He's been roasted by J.K. Rowling , cancelled on by Ewan McGregor , and owned by Emily Ratajkowski . And the latest pair to victimize the Celebrity Apprentice winner are Chelsea Clinton and Merriam-Webster, which is doing this sort of thing a lot lately . Clinton had the alley, Webster had the oop. Morgan played the hapless defender getting utterly ruined by a dictionary. Clinton tweeted, in response to his attempt to troll J.K. Rowling, with a request for our nation's saltiest reference book.