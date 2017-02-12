J.K. Rowling continues to prove that she is a master when it comes to Twitter. The Harry Potter author doesn't need seven volumes to make her point. She can do it in 140 characters or less. Some people might think that reading her crush ignorant, intolerant, and just plain idiotic comments could get old. It turns out, those people would be wrong. Check out what has been happening on her feed in a little back and forth involving Rowling and Piers Morgan, whose profile picture features him and President Donald Trump. Morgan has also been very open about the fact he has never read any of the Harry Potter books. "If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive," Rowling wrote to Morgan.
.@piersmorgan If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017
She also took a minute to remind us all about the time she beat out Morgan at the British Book Awards, adding #StillHurts.
The two British celebrities traded barbs, Morgan calling out Rowling as a liberal and Rowling calling Morgan a "toady." The Rowling/Morgan feud runs deep, so today's flare-up isn't that unusual. This latest round was spurred by a contentious TV appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher by Morgan, that Rowling clearly relished.
The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it's so delicious to see him told to fuck off. https://t.co/4XNF4G0nlD— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017
Morgan, for his part, questioned a New York Magazine tweet calling Rowling a national treasure. The magazine's sister site, Vulture, ran an article about the Real Time appearance.
National treasure?— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
She wrote a few wizard books. https://t.co/pbkMIX3Hpq
Stay tuned to Twitter, everyone. There's no way this is over.
