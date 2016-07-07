Such an honor to be photographed as Lady Godiva & interviewed by @naomirwolf Check it out: https://t.co/4jCdlAsC3t pic.twitter.com/MmWjhzDCTR— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) July 7, 2016
In the photo, she's naked. In the interview, she talks about feminism. Piers Morgan just couldn't reconcile those two things, so he tweeted at the model. "Do you want me to buy you some clothes? You look freezing." Funny! (He actually made the exact same joke about Kim Kardashian's nude selfie in March.) Then, Ratajkowski shut Morgan down with one perfect tweet: "thanks, but I don't need clothes as much as you need press." Boom! Victory.
@piersmorgan thanks, but I don't need clothes as much as you need press.— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) July 7, 2016
But Morgan did not accept defeat, not with so much more stupefying misogyny yet to be expressed. Thus, the increasingly inane Twitter rant that follows. Warning: Mansplaining ahead.
You're the one who keeps talking about me in interviews.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2016
I'm beginning to think you secretly fancy me. https://t.co/isVSD3nntP
Emily Ratajowski posing FULLY-CLOTHED would be a bigger news story. https://t.co/wtutKFzEeO— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2016
My only issue is Ms Ratajowski's claim that her stripping's in the name of feminism.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2016
It's in the name of money. https://t.co/UrwzsqUoNJ
He went on to call the model "comically deluded" and took the opportunity to throw shade at one of his favorite targets.
Lady Godiva @emrata's new interview about her & @KimKardashian's naked, bird-flipping selfies.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2016
Comically deluded.
https://t.co/6M4cjjG0x6
Blimey.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2016
Is that what you look like with your clothes on? https://t.co/ScKtwzXhb4
Then he went on to tally up Twitter followers.
Given I have 4.2 million more followers than Ms @emrata, I think she might be the one in need of more press.... https://t.co/IQZiL69c00— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2016
He made a dig disguised as a compliment.
Even I'd choose dinner with Emily over myself.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2016
So long as she desisted from 'feminist' naked bird-flipping selfies. https://t.co/UvxUkhG6hK
And then he tried to minimize his original comments. (He was concerned for her well-being, obviously.)
In an unexpected turn, Morgan brought Serena Williams into the mix — but only to pit her against Ratajkowski. (Evidently, he feels comfortable with Williams' particular expression of feminism.)
I think @emrata should spend some time with @serenawilliams & find out what feminism's really about.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2016
And he couldn't finish up without making a joke about Ratajkowski having sex with him, because it's the laziest and simplest expression of sexist humor.
I suspect that's not top of Emily's to-do list. https://t.co/ygT3S6xJYX— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2016
Ironically, Morgan exemplified the very issue Ratajkowski discusses in the article that set him off: sexism and the shaming culture surrounding women's sexuality. This has been quite the education. Thank you, Piers.