Piers Morgan Goes On Sexist Twitter Rant Against Emily Ratajkowski, She Destroys Him

Carolyn L. Todd
Piers Morgan is back at it again. And by "it," we mean sharing his unsolicited, racist, attention-grabbing, sexist opinions with the world. Today's battleground: Twitter. The opponent: Emily Ratajkowski (see also: any woman who poses nude and is also a feminist). On Twitter, Ratajkowski shared her profile in the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar. This prompted a rant in which Morgan attempted to educate Ratajkowski and the rest of us about what feminism is and is not.

In the photo, she's naked. In the interview, she talks about feminism. Piers Morgan just couldn't reconcile those two things, so he tweeted at the model. "Do you want me to buy you some clothes? You look freezing." Funny! (He actually made the exact same joke about Kim Kardashian's nude selfie in March.) Then, Ratajkowski shut Morgan down with one perfect tweet: "thanks, but I don't need clothes as much as you need press." Boom! Victory.

But Morgan did not accept defeat, not with so much more stupefying misogyny yet to be expressed. Thus, the increasingly inane Twitter rant that follows. Warning: Mansplaining ahead.


He went on to call the model "comically deluded" and took the opportunity to throw shade at one of his favorite targets.


Then he went on to tally up Twitter followers.


He made a dig disguised as a compliment.


And then he tried to minimize his original comments. (He was concerned for her well-being, obviously.)


In an unexpected turn, Morgan brought Serena Williams into the mix — but only to pit her against Ratajkowski. (Evidently, he feels comfortable with Williams' particular expression of feminism.)


And he couldn't finish up without making a joke about Ratajkowski having sex with him, because it's the laziest and simplest expression of sexist humor.


Ironically, Morgan exemplified the very issue Ratajkowski discusses in the article that set him off: sexism and the shaming culture surrounding women's sexuality. This has been quite the education. Thank you, Piers.
