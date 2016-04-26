

Morgan definitely didn't, and shot back: "I think I'm allowed to critique Beyoncé's new very political work without being branded racist."



But McGorry then made it clear that it's not the fact of Morgan's critiquing her work that's a problem, it's the way in which he's doing it that is at issue.



"If you don't like the melodies that's one thing," McGorry wrote. "But if you're critiquing her way of speaking about her experiences as a Black woman (something you and I will never experience) you are essentially colluding with the status quo (which is the silencing and discrimination of Black women)."



McGorry continued teaching Morgan a thing or two about racism, writing, "Truth is, no one sees themselves as racist. I can even imagine the KKK saying, 'We aren't racist it's just that Black people...' Racism exists on a spectrum and you don't have to 'feel hateful' to be doing a disservice to anti-racism and thus, supporting racism. Make sense?"

