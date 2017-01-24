Ewan McGregor Cancels Talk Show Visit Over Piers Morgan’s Women’s March Comments

Choose life. Choose a job. Choose not to spend a single second in the company of Piers Morgan. In a tweet that's fetched about 50,000 likes in three hours, Ewan McGregor announced this morning that he would be canceling his appearance on Good Morning Britain in protest over Morgan's sexist remarks about the Women's March on Washington. The Scottish actor was due to promote his latest film, T2 Trainspotting. "Was going on Good Morning Britain [but] didn't realize @piersmorgan was host," the father of four daughters tweeted. "Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch."
Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch— Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 24, 2017
Morgan, who is famed for picking fights with celebrities, had characterized Saturday's march as full of "Trump-bashing, bomb threats, and hateful jibes at other women." The British host has responded to McGregor's dis with a slew of insulting tweets on his timeline. "Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan," he tweeted to the actor. "You should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all."
Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan - you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017
