Ewan McGregor Cancels Talk Show Visit Over Piers Morgan’s Women’s March Comments

Choose life. Choose a job. Choose not to spend a single second in the company of Piers Morgan . In a tweet that's fetched about 50,000 likes in three hours, Ewan McGregor announced this morning that he would be cancelling his appearance on Good Morning Britain in protest over Morgan's sexist remarks about the Women's March on Washington. The Scottish actor was due to promote his latest film, T2 Trainspotting. "Was going on Good Morning Britain [but] didn't realize @piersmorgan was host," the father of four daughters tweeted. "Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch."