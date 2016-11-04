Chelsea Clinton Says Hillary Taught Her Important Lesson On Criticism

Chelsea Clinton is on the verge of possibly repeating her tenure as First Daughter. She's spent this election cycle emerging as possibly the best Clinton, even having her reputation burnished by the Podesta email leaks. Her clash with senior advisor Doug Band flagged her as a sharp observer of character as well as of rooting out the weeds of incipient transactionalism within the Clinton camp.
So it's no surprise that she dropped knowledge during an appearance on Netflix's Chelsea, hosted by Chelsea Handler. Clinton responded to a question from Handler about criticism of Hillary Clinton with a koan that will remind some observers of Donald Rumsfeld's weird little linguistic games.
"It's important to take serious criticism from serious people seriously," Clinton tells Handler. "And it's also important to take unserious criticism from unserious people unseriously. Her opponent falls firmly in the second camp."
Wise words. Watch below.
So it's no surprise that she dropped knowledge during an appearance on Netflix's Chelsea, hosted by Chelsea Handler. Clinton responded to a question from Handler about criticism of Hillary Clinton with a koan that will remind some observers of Donald Rumsfeld's weird little linguistic games.
"It's important to take serious criticism from serious people seriously," Clinton tells Handler. "And it's also important to take unserious criticism from unserious people unseriously. Her opponent falls firmly in the second camp."
Wise words. Watch below.
Advertisement