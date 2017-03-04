Chelsea Clinton Defends Kellyanne Conway

It doesn’t matter whether politicians lean left or right, Chelsea Clinton proved there’s no room for sexual harassment or misogyny in Washington. She put aside her Twitter feud with Kellyanne Conway on Friday after Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La) related an off-color joke about President Trump’s senior advisor.
Richmond spoke Wednesday at the Washington Press Club Foundation, where he quipped about the photo that sent Twitter into a collective frenzy. In it, Conway sat casually on an Oval Office couch while the president met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities. Many took her body language and demeanor to be a sign of disrespect considering how Trump’s administration has treated minorities, but Richmond took things one step further and sexualized the moment. He said Conway “really looked kind of familiar in that position there,” according to the Washington Post.
Clinton defended Conway by tweeting how she hoped Richmond apologized to her for his inappropriate remarks. In a wry tone, she added, “certainly never thought I'd write that” but added that she meant every word.” Conway thanked Clinton for her support. “Thank you, @ChelseaClinton. As strong women, as moms to Charlottes...appreciate you speaking out on this,” she tweeted.
Despicable. I hope @KellyannePolls receives the apology she deserves-certainly never thought I'd write that & I mean every word. https://t.co/NmvFwNL21d— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 3, 2017
Thank you, @ChelseaClinton. As strong women, as moms to Charlottes...appreciate you speaking out on this. https://t.co/rxBnXq553t— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 3, 2017
Richmond clarified his comments in a statement issued Thursday. “Since some people have interpreted my joke to mean something that it didn’t I think it is important to clarify what I meant,” he said. “Where I grew up, saying that someone is looking or acting ‘familiar’ simply means that they are behaving too comfortably.” But he has yet to apologize.
Clinton and Conway butted heads in February. Clinton went after Conway for making up the “Bowling Green Massacre,” and asked her on Twitter not to make up false attacks. Conway immediately snapped back at Clinton for a moment in 1996 when her mother Hillary falsely claimed she experienced sniper fire in Bosnia.
The two have their differences — as do so many who inhabit opposite sides of the political aisle these days — but when it comes to misogynistic behavior, they’re on the same team.
