Story from US News

The Internet Is Losing It Over This Photo Of Kellyanne Conway

Andrea González-Ramírez
Kellyanne Conway is back in the headlines this morning, and it has to do with the way she sat on a sofa.
On Monday, she was present during a meeting between President Donald Trump and the presidents of historically Black universities and colleges (HBCUs) at the Oval Office.
The photo from the meeting, published by the French news agency Agence France-Presse went viral on Twitter Monday night. Why? Well, it showed Conway checking her phone, sitting casually on a sofa with her legs tucked under her. And she apparently was still wearing her shoes.
A second picture showed that she had been sitting in that position so she could take a photo of the group visiting the president. But it was too late: People on Twitter absolutely lost it when they saw the image.
Advertisement
Some thought it was disrespectful she would sit so casually in the presence of the HBCU presidents, because it's unlikely she would do something similar in front of a group of white leaders.
Naturally, some Twitter users poked fun at Conway by making reference to the Bowling Green Massacre fiasco from earlier this month.
Others pointed out this is an incident that would never happen in the house of Black grandmothers. They would have a fit if they saw Conway sitting like that on the couch. (I may add that in the house of Latina abuelas this wouldn't fly either.)
But in all seriousness, some people pointed out how Republicans harshly criticized former president Barack Obama's relaxed demeanor during his time in the Oval Office. Pictures of Obama with his feet in the desk also went viral and many people weren't particularly happy about that.
Were people online making a mountain out of a molehill? Depending on who you ask, yes and no. But if we can be sure of something, there's no shortage of memes coming out of the Trump administration.
Advertisement

More from US News

R29 Original Series