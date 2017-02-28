The Internet Is Losing It Over This Photo Of Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo of President Donald Trump and leaders of black universities, colleges in Oval Office pic.twitter.com/MgVhCoJFuC— AFP news agency (@AFP) February 28, 2017
Shoes on the couch in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/h2MXUocEar— Jon Passantino (@passantino) February 28, 2017
Sure, Kellyanne, just make yourself right at home???? On an Oval Office couch??? With all those people there?????? Why not???? https://t.co/D71pExU0Xr— lindsey marie (@thekuhlest) February 28, 2017
These are HBCU presidents. they lead colleges and shape young minds Kellyanne is being disrespectful AF texting with her feet up https://t.co/g83Mb43Vtt— Robin C. McClary (@celestemc) February 28, 2017
Now, you can't expect us to take this "meeting" seriously when this is the setting. pic.twitter.com/IAx34PlliM— deray mckesson (@deray) February 28, 2017
I title this picture "Hidden Fences."— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 28, 2017
The same lack of respect for Black excellence that causes that mixup is what has Conway so casual. pic.twitter.com/MaAqESV8ZY
In this photo exists every comment on race and on respectability to be had on earth pic.twitter.com/5E2Q38dxaX— Theodore R. Johnson (@T_R_Johnson_III) February 28, 2017
Kellyanne Conway in the Oval Office after losing both her legs in the Bowling Green Massacre. pic.twitter.com/eOj9fZ9OCh— E (@esheikh_) February 28, 2017
It's ridiculous people are upset with Kellyanne's feet in the Oval Office when families are still mourning the massacre at Bowling Green.— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) February 28, 2017
The ancestors put plastic on the furniture just for women like Kellyanne Conway. pic.twitter.com/oM7a9uu4MH— Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) February 28, 2017
Michelle Obama's momma made Barack keep the plastic on the White House couch because of people like Kelly Anne Conway. pic.twitter.com/yp0Xk83Jif— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 28, 2017
remember when republicans used to flip out over obama oval office decorum pic.twitter.com/bGU4F7mlbX— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 28, 2017
As conservatives defend classless Kellyanne Conway in Oval Office don't forget they blew a gasket when a black man put his feet ON HIS DESK pic.twitter.com/kgOZbc0Rkr— Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) February 28, 2017