Chelsea Clinton Talks To R29 About What Happens Next

It’s mild for January but chilly in the 40,000-square-foot City Harvest warehouse in Queens, NY. Fifty or so Clinton Foundation employees, dressed in matching blue T-shirts, are digging through huge crates of grapefruit, sorting them into smaller bags to be distributed to food pantries across the city. Loud pop music blasts in the background, while 75-year-old Clinton Foundation president Donna Shalala energetically shares stories of working in her father’s grocery as a teen. I’m not exactly dressed to help — wearing totally the wrong shoes — but I don rubber gloves and pick through the crates of grapefruit anyway. I'm waiting for a chance to talk with Chelsea Clinton. The communications team at the Clinton Foundation invited me to attend this Day of Action , a semi-annual volunteer event, under the pretense that we'll discuss the #NewDaysResolution campaign. But the daughter of Hillary Clinton has kept a very low profile since her mother’s defeat in November, so while I'm happy to chat about childhood obesity, I really wanted to see how she was doing. I met Chelsea once before, when I interviewed her in Haiti for a story about women entrepreneurship in the poverty-stricken country . In the year and half since, we’ve both had babies, born just a few months apart. Today, she greets me warmly, asks about my son, and if I’m sleeping. Who knows if she really remembers me, or if she’s been primed by her staff, but it’s nice. Our conversation is more casual and relaxed than last time. I read somewhere that Chelsea is shy, and I wonder if that’s why she always comes across as a little stiff in interviews. We exchange a few anecdotes about our babies (I tell her I’m impressed she was back on the campaign trail so soon after having her son, Aidan) and chat some about City Harvest (this is the fifth time the Foundation has hosted a volunteer event there). And then I ask her what I really want to know: What are we supposed to do now? It might be an unfair question — no doubt Chelsea is going through her own grieving process post-election — but she’s considered by many to be the future of the Democratic Party, and there’s no doubt we need her leadership now more than ever. “Everything we believed before the election, we still believe,” she says. The casual tone slips away as she’s clearly thinking about every word she says before she speaks. “Everything we worked so hard for, we have to continue to work hard for. It requires engagement in our own communities.” For many of us, Hillary Clinton losing the presidential election was a wake-up call. Who knew our nation was so divided? And what can we do about it now that we do know? Once we got over our initial anger and shock, we got busy. We donated to Planned Parenthood We planned a march . And Chelsea encourages young women to consider how they can continue to make a difference.