1Shortly after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, concerned citizens began donating to Planned Parenthood in the name of vice-president-elect, Mike Pence. Doing this ensures he receives the certificate of the donation, which flies directly in the face of his conservative, anti-Planned Parenthood values. In the space of a week, 20,000 donations have been made in the name of the politician.
Indy Star confirmed that of the 160,000 donations the organization has received since the election, 12.5% are in Mike Pence's name, meaning 20,000 certificates are on their way to his office. This justice is particularly sweet since the politician has spent much of his career attempting to limit, control, or remove many of the services that Planned Parenthood offers.
This isn't the first time Mike Pence has been totally trolled by women. For instance, he once signed a bill that outlawed abortion if the only reason was for a genetic disability, and required abortion providers to bury or cremate the aborted tissue. In response, women began calling Pence and updating him on their menstrual cycle, figuring that if he cared that much about people's uteruses, he'd want to know every detail.
While Planned Parenthood has received an "unprecedented outpouring support," they could always use more. We'll just put this here:
