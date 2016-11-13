The election of Donald Trump and Mike Pence spurred many to take immediate action to protect a woman's right to choose. According to Vice, donations to Planned Parenthood surged last week. Now, some are sending a clear message to the vice president-elect with their donations.
"You can make a donation in Mike Pence's name and he'll receive the certificate of the donation," reads an Instagram going viral right now. Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino shared it on Saturday, remarking, "You should donate no matter what but omg this is genius."
There was already a Facebook page called "Donate $5 to Planned Parenthood in Honor of Mike Pence," founded back in 2011. That's when the then-congressman of Indiana started the movement to defund Planned Parenthood. As governor of that state, he signed a bill this year that would have prevented abortions for reasons of physical or mental disability, had it not been struck down by the Supreme Court.
Just in case you were worried that you'd be somehow be benefitting Pence with this move, the donations won't be tax deductible for him.
For their part, Planned Parenthood is taking the high road. "Planned Parenthood has been here for 100 years, and one thing is clear: We will never back down and we will never stop fighting to ensure that Planned Parenthood patients have access to the care they need, people who come from communities that need our continued support in this new reality — immigrants, people of color, the LGBTQ community, people of faith, and more," Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood, said in a statement after the election. "Health care should not be political."
