Watch out, Donald Trump: The Women's March On Washington may outshine the presidential inauguration next weekend and that probably won't make you happy.
To date, far more buses have applied to secure parking in D.C. on the day of the march than for the day of the inauguration, The Washington Post reported.
Only 200 buses have requested parking on January 20, while an astounding 1,200 buses have done so for January 21, according to D.C. Council member Charles Allen.
Pretty crazy, right?
The march got off to a rocky start, but is now expected to be one of the biggest events of the inauguration weekend. More than 400,000 people have said they're going to attend, according to the event's Facebook page. It doesn't hurt that organizers are getting support from the likes of Planned Parenthood, Amnesty International, and a bunch of celebrities.
Advertisement
It's still unclear whether the number of buses will translate to record-breaking attendance numbers at the march and the inauguration. We'll just have to wait and see.
If you're interested in finding out more about the Women's March on Washington, click here. And if you want to know how to financial supporting the event or how to register, click here and here.
Advertisement