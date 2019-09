“I would ask, ‘How would your father do that, given that it’s not something he’s spoken about? Given there are no policies on any of those issues on his website?'" Clinton said at an event sponsored by Glamour magazine.

Chelsea Clinton, who shied from the limelight as a teen growing up in the White House and later as a student at Stanford University, has taken on an increasingly public role alongside her parents in recent years. The 36-year-old is now a vice chair at the Clinton Foundation, where she works on issues such as the No Ceilings initiative for women and girls, according to her bio page. The former first daughter is expected to be a key surrogate representing her mother on the campaign trail this fall.Jennifer Palmieri, director of communications for the Clinton campaign, praised Chelsea Clinton as a "remarkable woman," adding that it "speaks so well of both of her parents that she’s turned out to be someone who is not just obviously very smart, but a very decent person and somebody who has chosen, like her parents...[to go into] public service."Like Ivanka Trump, it's likely that Chelsea Clinton's role will include being her mother's ambassador to young, female voters in their 20s and 30s, but the campaign sees her reach as being much broader.“She’s got a new baby, so she’s not that mobile, but she’ll be here this week and she plans to do campaigning for her mom," Palmieri told Refinery29 and other women's media outlets during a briefing this week. "She can help us with young women, but she’s a mom, too. So, I think it's not as if [courting young voters is] the only place you’ll see Chelsea."