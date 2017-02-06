Story from Celebrity Style

Zosia Mamet Is Selling Amazing T-Shirts For A Great Cause

Zosia Mamet is having quite a week. As Girls hurtles towards its final season, the actress revealed that her grandfather wrote The Sound of Music. Now, she's debuted a seriously cool t-shirt that also supports an amazing cause. The shirts depict the Statue of Liberty in a yoga pose. That makes sense, since Mamet developed the design in partnership with Y7 yoga studio. Best of all, all of the profits are going to the ACLU. So that non-profit's lucrative year will continue. "We are a country founded by immigrants," Mamet wrote in a post on Instagram. "Humans who fled to a new land in search of a fresh start. New York historically has been a beacon of that fresh start, a safe haven. Lady liberty standing tall in open water welcoming those looking for home. 'Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free.' These shirts are a symbol of that, a reminder of what this city stands for, what it means to be a New Yorker and an American." We love the shirts, not only for the design. The current administration will seemingly be involved in a long series of court cases, as we've already seen landmark rulings a scant two weeks in. The shirts are available online at the Y7 Studio website starting Monday.

