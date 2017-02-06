Zosia Mamet Is Selling Amazing T-Shirts For A Great Cause

I've partnered with @y7studio creating a shirt to help fight for the values of Lady Liberty. 100% of all profits from the shirts sold will go to @aclu_nationwide. We are a country founded by immigrants. Humans who fled to a new land in search of a fresh start. New York historically has been a beacon of that fresh start, a safe haven. Lady liberty standing tall in open water welcoming those looking for home. "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free." These shirts are a symbol of that, a reminder of what this city stands for, what it means to be a New Yorker and an American. "Mother of exiles. From her beacon-hand glows world wide welcome" Shirts will be available for purchase in all Y7 studios tomorrow and online Monday @ y7-studio.com

A photo posted by @zosiamamet on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:04pm PST