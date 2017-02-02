Zosia Mamet Reveals Shocking Fact About Her Grandfather

We all know that the women of Girls come from famous families. Allison Williams is the daughter of news anchor Brian Williams, Jemima Kirke's dad was the drummer for Bad Company, and many pretended that they knew who Laurie Simmons was when crediting her with Lena Dunham's success. Perhaps the best-heeled of all is Zosia Mamet, who plays Shoshanna Shapiro. Her father David won the Pulitzer and wrote Glengarry Glen Ross. Her mother, Lindsay Crouse, was nominated for an Oscar. But her maternal grandfather, Russel Crouse, has them all beat. That's because he wrote The Sound of Music. Which, by the way, is totally a Shoshanna movie. Oh, and he won a Pulitzer as well. Quite a family. If you think we're stupid for being surprised, watch her costars' reactions. The clip below is from Inside the Actor’s Studio. The episode will air Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.