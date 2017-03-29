Why Zosia Mamet & Her Husband Organized A Facebook Live Telethon For The ACLU

"It is...the collective will and tireless actions of 'we the people' that serve as a bulwark against unconstitutional and wrong-headed policies and executive orders," ACLU executive Antony Romero said in a statement regarding Stand For Rights. "By supporting our work through this telethon, we can fight even harder to defend the rights guaranteed by our Constitution." The message is coded, but clear: This telethon is more than just a few fun phone calls for charity. This is about standing up for the rights threatened by the Trump administration.