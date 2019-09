With every lasting television show, the question always comes up: Did the showrunners know what was going to happen in the final season when they started out? In the case of shows like the interminable Grey's Anatomy, the answer is most certainly no. But when it comes to low-key indie comedies with 10-episode seasons, it's a little more likely that the creators had a plan in mind. HBO's Girls is one such show. Now in its sixth and final season, it's not hard to believe that Lena Dunham and her staff of writers knew what was going to happen pretty early on. In an interview with Vulture earlier this year, the showrunner and star confirmed this.