And then there’s a weird interaction between Ilana and some Black guys on the subway. The dudes are performing dance routines on the same car as her, and she takes it upon herself to enter their space. She accidentally gets kicked in the face as a result. It’s a risk you take when you don’t mind your own business. I immediately pictured Hannah (Lena Dunham) in this very predicament, holding her eye and assuring the dancer that it’s okay. When the kid who kicks Ilana offers to give her the money he made as an apology, she says “I’m just a silly upper-middle class NYU bitch, so I wouldn’t take money from you.” This is exactly something Marnie (Allison Williams) would say. And when the same train dancer responded that they, too, were NYU performing arts students, Ilana took $20. Jessa (Jemima Kirke) would have done the same thing.