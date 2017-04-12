Jemima Kirke Gets Real About Drug & Alcohol Abuse

Jemima Kirke wants you to recognize the difference between addiction and a problem. The former is a serious condition involving the compulsive use of drugs or alcohol that becomes a medically dangerous issue. A problem is what the Girls actor says she has.
She outlined the difference while speaking on Anna David's Recover Girl podcast. The episode centered around Kirke's issues with substances of all kinds. Though Kirke admits that she needed treatment, she drew the line between saying that she needed to repress things and using alcohol as a tool.
"I didn't relate to [AA's] psychic need for the alcohol. I recognized it as a tool and I know how to use it as a tool," Kirke said. "I'm not someone who drinks excessively but I will drink for a reason sometimes. It's a problem more than addiction. I think that's possible."
Kirke said that her final straw was an all-nighter that ended at her mother's house.
"I came home to my mom's house and I was like, 'I can't do it anymore.' I was just so tired and coming down," she said. "And she was like, 'Yes, thank you. Of course, darling, we'll check you in."
It's an important reminder that everyone has their own separate journey and set of issues to deal with. If she's found peace and isn't hurting those around her, then she's got things mostly figured out.
