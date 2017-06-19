You Won't Recognize Lena Dunham With Her New Haircut

It's official: 2017 is the year of the short haircut — and we're not just talking about lobs, bobs, and pixie cuts. With celebrities like Zoë Kravitz, Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne, and Keke Palmer buzzing their heads, it was only a matter of time before more stars followed suit.
The latest? She's one of our favorite advocates for body positivity, she's the creator of Girls, and she just got a tattoo inspired by Rihanna. Enter: Lena Dunham.
In true form, the Lenny Letter editor posted a photo of her fresh cut to Instagram this afternoon — and her caption says it all, "Your mom's therapist friend she leaves your dad for."
Advertisement
Soon after, Dunham posted a second photo confirming this huge chop is no fake-out — a huge trend among the celebrity set. She captioned her follow-up photo with, "Didn't make it to Locks of Love length but if y'all are considering a cut and have a 10 in pony tail I urge you ✂️,." The only thing that would make this look even more on-trend would be a box of bleach and some Michelle Williams-inspiration boards.
Thinking about going super short this summer? Maybe even getting a buzz cut? There's certainly no shortage of inspiration out there. And until then, we'll be taking bets on who the next star to to reach for the razor will be...
Read these stories next:
Advertisement