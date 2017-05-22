Keke Palmer's Pink Buzz Cut Is Everything

It's official: Buzz cuts are the new lob. Every "it"-girl from Cara Delevingne to Halsey and Kristen Stewart is getting one. And, while it might seem drastic for some, we’ve all daydreamed about what the shave might look like on ourselves. (Or better yet: how easy and carefree it would make styling in the summer.)
The newest celebrity to take the plunge? Resident cool girl Keke Palmer. After years of rocking wigs, weaves, braids, and more, the actress revealed a chic, fuchsia buzz cut in a series of photos on her Instagram. In the first three photos, Palmer posed in a nude jumpsuit, lashes, and fur — and in the final three, she wore a simple black crop top with a pink flower tucked behind her ear. Leave it to Palmer to make her buzz cut work for full-on glam and effortless romance. If there's anyone who won't let a haircut wear her, it's K — that's for sure.
Many of Palmer’s followers commented with praise for the chop, saying “O-M-KEEKS! ?? U so fly no matter what. with or without make up. with or without Hair. It just never fails.”
As always, there were some haters, too — but Palmer could care less (as she should.) “The less you care, the happier you'll be, I promise,” she captioned her most recent photo.
Of course, Keke can pull off anything. Her recent shave puts even more emphasis on her gorgeous smile and long lashes — and we love it.
