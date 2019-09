Keke Palmer's Pink Buzz Cut Is Everything

The newest celebrity to take the plunge? Resident cool girl Keke Palmer . After years of rocking wigs, weaves, braids, and more, the actress revealed a chic, fuchsia buzz cut in a series of photos on her Instagram. In the first three photos, Palmer posed in a nude jumpsuit, lashes, and fur — and in the final three, she wore a simple black crop top with a pink flower tucked behind her ear. Leave it to Palmer to make her buzz cut work for full-on glam and effortless romance. If there's anyone who won't let a haircut wear her, it's K — that's for sure.