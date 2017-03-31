Naturally, the star has learned about what she likes and doesn't like throughout her career — and she's made every red carpet appearance and street style opp matter. "Fashion and beauty have become so fun to me," she reveals. "It's not so much about what people think I should look like, but more so about how I can express myself. From the moment someone sees me, they know I'm fun. They know I'm flirty. They know I'm exciting. They know I'm daring. They know I'm edgy. They know I'm sassy. I feel like I have stepped into my own."