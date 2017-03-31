For someone who's been in the makeup chair for nearly her whole life, actress/singer Keke Palmer's beauty addiction started a little later than you might think. "I started getting into glam when I was on True Jackson, VP, when I was 16," Palmer tells R29. "I was into it, but I wasn't that good."
It turns out, Palmer really is like you and I when it comes to nailing down her cat-eye or bold lip. "I'm such a perfectionist...I'm always like 'Why can't I do it right?' I get frustrated," she explains. "It was a couple of trial and error years going back and forth with how to do my makeup and what looked good on me. I got really good once I did Broadway, when I was 21."
Naturally, the star has learned about what she likes and doesn't like throughout her career — and she's made every red carpet appearance and street style opp matter. "Fashion and beauty have become so fun to me," she reveals. "It's not so much about what people think I should look like, but more so about how I can express myself. From the moment someone sees me, they know I'm fun. They know I'm flirty. They know I'm exciting. They know I'm daring. They know I'm edgy. They know I'm sassy. I feel like I have stepped into my own."
Ahead, Palmer walks us through her daring, exciting, and beautiful beauty evolution.