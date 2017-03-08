Kristen Stewart Debuts Platinum-Blonde Shaved Head

Is that you, K-Stew?
Actress Kristen Stewart turned heads by rocking a bold new 'do at last night's Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Personal Shopper. The former Twilight star, who was last seen sporting short, slicked-back brunette locks during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig last month, has not only dyed her hair platinum-blonde — she's also shaved her head.
It's not Stewart's first brush with bleach. She experimented with a bleached bob last fall, and appears as a blonde on the new cover of V Magazine.
The G.I. Jane-esque buzzcut, however, is a first. It's certainly a statement look, and puts more emphasis on the Chanel campaign star's piercing green eyes.
Advertisement
The look comes courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager, who has worked with famous blondes like Kiernan Shipka and Kate Bosworth. Brager wrote that "we did something a little different today." No kidding.
Makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, who did Stewart's makeup for the premiere, called the hair transformation "so punk."
"What a difference a day makes," she added. Sure enough, there's a "before" photo of a dramatically different-looking Stewart on her Instagram.
According to People, rumor has it that the 26-year-old star's new look is for a movie role. Production on her thriller Underwater is due to begin in New Orleans this month.
It's also possible that Stewart simply fancied a change. Bold blonde crops are certainly making the rounds of late, with former brunette Katy Perry turning to a sunny pixie cut inspired by Scarlett Johansson while Cara Delevingne debuted an icy-blonde bob just days ago.
She's also not the first star to shave her head, whether it's for a role or not. Demi Moore, Natalie Portman, Sigourney Weaver, Charlize Theron, Amber Rose, Karen Gillan, and Rose McGowan have all rocked buzzcuts at one point or another. Welcome to the club!
Advertisement