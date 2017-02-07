Kristen Stewart’s Newest Movie Is Not What We Expected

We're fans of Personal Shopper already, and not only because its complicated setup turns the trope of the lighthearted fashion film on its head. This is no Funny Face or The Devil Wears Prada. In fact, when Harper's Bazaar calls Personal Shopper an "indie fashion-meets-thriller-hybrid," even that feels like an oversimplification. But regardless of the many genres in which Kristen Stewart's new, eerie, Hitchcockian fashion film belongs, it promises to keep viewers glued to their seats. The movie stars Stewart as — you guessed it — a personal shopper who buys clothes on behalf of her celebrity employer, whom she explains "can't do normal things" because she's too high-profile. But, of course, unlike the personal shoppers we know, Stewart's character also has to deal with a murder investigation and some messages from the afterlife. Sounds like personal shoppers have more interesting lives in Paris than they do here. But hey, after writing and directing a short film for Refinery29 and completing possibly the best SNL hosting job of the decade, a film filled with sequins and the supernatural seems like as logical a follow-up as any for Stewart. And if that film is also directed by this year's Cannes Best Director award recipient, Olivier Assayas, all the better.
Variety underlines the movie's rebellion against easy categorization, calling it "a broken, but never boring mix of spine-tingling horror story, dreary workplace drama and elliptical identity search." You had us at "never boring." The film's extended trailer is out now; you can watch it below. Personal Shopper hits theaters March 10.
