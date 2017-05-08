This Is Why There Were So Many Buzz Cuts At The MTV Awards

The days of wondering whether or not you can “pull off” a shaved head are over: Buzz cuts are the cool, unexpected hairstyle du jour, with A-listers like Kristen Stewart, Katy Perry, and Cara Delevingne all getting on board.
As we saw on tonight’s red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, more and more stars are opting for the low-maintenance look — though some, like Amber Rose, have been owning their freshly-shaved scalps for years.
Ahead, the coolest shaved heads in Hollywood right now. We’d say someone should have introduced an award for Best Buzz Cut of the Night, but it would've been just about impossible to choose a winner.