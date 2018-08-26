Did Nick Jonas Already Write A Love Song About Priyanka Chopra?

On Friday, the singer released a new track with German DJ and producer Robin Schulz titled “Right Now.” The catchy pop tune is perfect for dancing away the last days of summer. The lyrics are what will really grab your attention, though, and give you all the feels.
"You are my water, my sun, my moon and stars / Your heart is all I need," Jonas proclaims right at the beginning of the track. "It start when you come / I want to be where you are, where you are (na, na).” Later, in the pre-chorus, the singer croons: “Every time you go away, you're always tryna fight / How bad I want you, bad I want you (bad I want you) / I could try to fill the space with someone else tonight / But I don't want to (I don't want to), I don't want to (oh).”
While Jonas is remaining mum who or what the lyrics are inspired by, it’s clear that they’re referencing someone being in love with someone else. And seeing that he’s a co-writer on the track, all signs point to him. Additionally, the pre-chorus is all about missing someone. Given that Chopra and Jonas both maintain busy schedules with commitments spanning multiple continents, it makes sense that there’s a verse dedicated to long-distance love.
The song release comes roughly a week after Jonas and Chopra confirmed their engagement on Instagram, with equally sweet and simple posts. "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love. Prayer, family and loved ones as the foundation to this new chapter,” Jonas wrote. Chopra, captioned her photo with, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul.”
This wouldn’t be the first time Jonas’ swoon-worthy lyrics were inspired by a woman in his life. Back in 2016, Jonas told Out magazine that his album, Last Year Was Complicated, was mainly about his breakup with former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. He also confirmed that the 2013 Jonas Brothers song “Wedding Bells” was about former flame Miley Cyrus.
It seems safe to say that “Right Now” is definitely about Chopra.
