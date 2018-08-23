Summer 2018 will go down in history as the Summer of Love And Engagements. With every passing news cycle, we seemed to follow the sweeping romances of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, and of course, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
In what felt like the quickest relationship progression ever (after Grande and Davidson, that is), the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and Camp Rock star went from "are-they-aren't-they dating" during Memorial Day Weekend to "holy shit they're engaged" by mid-August. But what if that's just the part of the relationship the public was privy to? Were Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 25, secretly dating for much longer than the 82 days their relationship has been public? Probably.
The couple has actually been dropping bread crumbs about their friendship-turned-relationship for months now, from Jonas talking about visiting India to the Quantico star revealing she was newly out of a relationship this past February. Representation for Chopra and Jonas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ahead is the timeline of their relationship, from what we can gather from interviews, social media posts, and sightings.
May 1, 2017
Tongues were wagging and camera shutters were clicking the moment Chopra and Jonas arrived on the Met Gala carpet. The two were decked out in Ralph Lauren and sat at the same table together inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
May 10, 2017
A little over a week after the Met Gala, Chopra appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she was asked if she's dating Nick Jonas. "Isn't he like 11 years old?" Jimmy Kimmel asked. Chopra pooh poohed the question away, saying the two were both wearing Ralph Lauren and decided to go together. But, she did reveal that they already knew each other and texted about going together. The plot thickens. All this time fans thought the two met at the Met Gala, but they might have spent time together before this major outing.
Kimmel bought none of Chopra's excuses and insinuated there's something going on between the two.
May 16, 2017
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the cheeky host asked Chopra if there was any flirtation between her and Jonas during the Met Ball. "We didn't have time yet," Chopra said, adding, "Maybe the next time we meet."
Cohen was not about to let it drop, asking: "Any possibility of you dating Nick Jonas in the future?" This wasn't Chopra's first rodeo, and she dodged the question like the superbly media trained star she is.
December 19, 2017
During a promotional tour for his film, Jumanji, Jonas said he was inspired to visit India because of his "new friend" Chopra: "I've never been to India. But I'm dying to go and I have now heard from Priyanka, my new friend a lot about it. Just given me a lot of names of place to go if I go there."
He also revealed the two met before the Met Gala through a mutual friend that just happened to be Quantico star Graham Rogers. Jonas and Rogers appeared in the 2016 film Careful What You Wish For together. Guess he has a guaranteed invite to the wedding.
February 2018
In a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia magazine, Chopra revealed she was fresh out of a serious relationship, detailing exactly what it takes to win her heart:
“I’m going to be serious about this because I’m single right now after a really long time, so I’m going to give you a really real answer. I like to be given attention, not like creeper-worthy attention, that would freak me out. But I like to be pursued and wooed. And if he’s not cerebral, if he’s not smart and cannot engage me, then it cannot happen. That’s the biggest, most important thing for me. I’m very mushy, I love romance.”
Could this be the time the friends reconnected and realised there was something more between them than just camaraderie?
Who does @priyankachopra think should be president of the US? Watch our quick fire questions to find out! Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube (link in bio) where you will see the full video. #PriyankaChopra #HarpersBazaarArabia
She also discussed a desire for marriage and kids:
"Marriage and kids are a big goal for me. I’m a big believer in the institution of marriage and in family, and in kids, I want to have a lot of them, if God allows. The only problem is, I don’t know who I’ll do it with. I feel like I’m fortunate to live in the 21st century, where science helps women in a big way to not feel those pressures, so I don’t."
May 28, 2018
The cat is out of the bag, and Chopra is in Jonas' arms. The couple was seen cosying up to each other in photos posted from their Memorial Day Weekend yachting trip with non other than Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell, Wilmer Valderrama, and 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer.
Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra, Glen Powell, Wilmer Valderrama, Chord Overstreet, Greg Garbowsky, and friends in Los Angeles, CA - May 28th pic.twitter.com/nTKy716Oxc— Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) May 29, 2018
June 3, 2018
The rumours of the couple's "new" relationship went into overdrive when fans spotted Jonas' comment under a photo of Chopra laughing at In-N-Out Burger. "That smile," the singer wrote, adding a red heart emoji. Everyone knows a heart emoji is only romantic when it's red. It's fact, and it's science, and don't @ us.
June 11, 2018
In what seemed like a relationship moving at supersonic speed, Chopra accompanied Jonas to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City. That's a milestone even Pariana haven't reached yet.
June 23, 2018
Is a relationship even real if it's not Instagram official? Not in today's world. Which is why stans of this couple all melted in unison when Jonas made things Insta-official and posted a video of Chopra during their trip to Mumbai. The duo were also spotted having dinner with Chopra's mom, Madhu.
Nick Jonas shares video of girlfriend Priyanka Chopra on IG Story: “Her?” pic.twitter.com/HdVjO2xXgH— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 23, 2018
June 25, 2018
The couple meet up with Chopra's family for a little beach getaway to Goa, India. Chopra's cousin, actress Parneeti Chopra, posted a video of her goofing off with her cousin. Jonas can be seen chatting with someone in the background.
July 1, 2018
What's a girl to do when her bae is on a world tour? Follow him and cheer him on from the audience, of course. That's exactly what Chopra did when she attended Jonas' show in Goiás, Brazil.
July 4, 2018
Making things a little more public, Chopra and Jonas spent the holiday with the other Jonas brothers and the extended Jonas family in New York City. In addition to catching the fireworks over the East River, the couple went on a bike ride with Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Sophie Turner.
August 5, 2018
Chopra was the perfect hype woman at Jonas' Singapore show. The actress can be seen screaming and cheering along with all the other fans in the audience.
#hyperplay PRIYANKA CHOPRA WAS HERE HYPING NICK JONAS UP HOW CUTE pic.twitter.com/nck7x6KFMy— ? (@jjinwoos) August 5, 2018
August 14, 2018
Chopra casually posed for a photo with actress Raveena Tandon, giving fans the first glimpse of her sparkly engagement ring from Jonas.
August 18, 2018
After weeks of speculation, Jonas and Chopra took to Instagram to confirm their engagement. The two shared photos from their intimate and family-attended religious engagement ceremony in Mumbai.
August 19, 2018
?|| Nick via his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/RrW7AfzUdS— Nick Jonas Daily (@DailyNickJonas) August 19, 2018
