Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Take Their PDA On A World Tour

Chopra and Jonas attended the Met Gala together in early May. They wore the same designer, so were paired by default — no one thought much of it at the time. Weeks later, rumors circulated that Chopra and Jonas were casually dating. Then, the Instagram hints started flowing: Jonas lauded Chopra's "smile" in the comments section of her Insta, and she appeared briefly in his Instagram story. Jonas' appearance on Chopra's Instagram story is a first — she previously hadn't mentioned him— but it appears to be a reference to Jonas's earlier Instagram of her.