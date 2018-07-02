Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Take Their PDA On A World Tour

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have made their semi-private relationship semi-public. Big moves, really, for two people who are best known for being anodyne. Chopra attended Jonas's concert in Brazil this Saturday, posting a video of him performing on her Instagram. She captioned it "Him" and added a heart eyes emoji. Friday evening, they attended an engagement party for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Mumbai, where they appeared in a couple of paparazzi photos. As of Monday morning, Chopra and Jonas are back in New York City. They have returned from their international love tour.
Chopra and Jonas attended the Met Gala together in early May. They wore the same designer, so were paired by default — no one thought much of it at the time. Weeks later, rumours circulated that Chopra and Jonas were casually dating. Then, the Instagram hints started flowing: Jonas lauded Chopra's "smile" in the comments section of her Insta, and she appeared briefly in his Instagram story. Jonas' appearance on Chopra's Instagram story is a first — she previously hadn't mentioned him— but it appears to be a reference to Jonas's earlier Instagram of her.
via @priyankachopra instagram story pic.twitter.com/hsHafOh5PP— Priyanka-Chopra.us (@PriyankaCentral) July 1, 2018
Given that this is the summer of sudden celebrity love, Jonas and Chopra are practically moving at a glacial pace. Their contemporaries are Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, who are already engaged and living together. Davidson and Grande also recently shopped at Sephora together, which, in our world, is one step above engagement. Chopra and Jonas, to our knowledge, have yet to do this.
