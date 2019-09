In Bird Box, survivors of a post-apocalyptic world have learned to adapt to life without sight in order to avoid seeing the entities who have the power to convince people to kill themselves by appearing as their worst fears and greatest regrets. In a move that only served to add to the suspense, filmmakers decided to never actually show the monsters . Is it just me, or does it all of a sudden get less scary once you see the monster in a scary movie? In an interview with Bloody Disgusting , screenwriter Eric Heisserer revealed that they filmed a scene showing the entity, but ultimately chose to cut it in favor of the final version. Sandra Bullock described the monster as a “long fat baby” or “a green man with a horrific baby face,” which only made us more curious to know what the intended form of the monster looked like. Well, now we finally have answers.