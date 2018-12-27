The Creatures Of Bird Box, Explained

Take what happens to Jessica as a prime example. As she’s driving, she catches sight of the creature, her face goes slack, and her eyes become red. Later, Malorie remarks about how sad she seemed — and her sister was never sad like that. Jessica first tries to crash the car. When that doesn’t work, she leaves the vehicle and resignedly allows herself to be hit by a truck. Not long after, the same cycle repeats with Malorie's rescuer. She sees the creature and then speaks about going home to her mother. Then, she steps into a burning car.