In Netflix's Bird Box, which has become the streaming title du jour after its premiere on December 21, the monsters are never on screen. The monsters, called "entities," have the power to convince people to kill themselves — they psychologically manipulate people into their own deaths. The best way to avoid the monsters is to avoid looking directly at them. Which means, of course, that the monsters never needed to appear on screen.
But they almost did.
Screenwriter Eric Heisserer told Bloody-Disgusting that he was asked to write a scene featuring the monsters, and production even went so far as to film the scene. According to star Sandra Bullock, the creature looked like a "long fat baby" or a "a green man with a horrific baby face."
"It was snake-like, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to see it when it first happens. Just bring it into the room. We’ll shoot the scene.’ I turn and he’s like this [growling at me.] It’s making me laugh," said Bullock.
Needless to say, the scene did not end up in the movie. But if it gives you any solace, know this: The evil monsters in Bird Box are actually just long, fat babies — or short, slinky toddlers.
