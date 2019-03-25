Scary Spice & Ginger Spice Apparently Hooked Up Once & We Are All Sporty Spice

The Spice Girls reunion tour just got a little awkward. While chatting with Piers Morgan, of all people, Mel B (Scary Spice) was not coy about the antics she and fellow members of the iconic girl band got into during their heyday. Specifically, Morgan asked about the period in the '90s when the Spice Girls all shared a house, and whether or not the women slept together.
"Did you or didn't you with Geri Halliwell...did you sleep with her?" the host asked during a taping of Life Stories, according to Mail On Sunday.
"Yeah, we all slept in a bed together but not 'like that' all of us," Mel B replied.
"Did you sleep with Geri 'like that'? Morgan pressed.
"She's going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house and her husband. But it's a fact," the singer revealed. "It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it."
She went on to clarify that this only happened one time and that it was just a "fun thing."
"And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won't deny it," she said.
Mel C, who was reportedly in the audience during the taping, was just as shocked as you are to hear this news.
"I don't know anything," she said.
"Oh whatever Mel," Mel B replied.
"This is all new to me."
In the years since being a Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell went on to marry Christian Horner in 2015. The two welcomed their first child, Montague George Hector Horner, in 2017, in addition to Halliwell's daughter, Bluebell Madonna, born May 2006. Mel B divorced husband Stephen Belafonte back in 2017 after a traumatizing relationship and split.
The official Spice Girls reunion will kick off this summer in the UK. While no international tour dates have been announced, this particular anecdote proves the women have a lot more catching up to do.
