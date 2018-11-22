Piers Morgan Keeps Shaming Women. So Ariana Grande Came For Him — & It Wasn't Pretty.

British talking head Piers Morgan is a man well beyond middle age who just loves to Twitter-shame women for daring to express any sexuality whatsoever (or for just existing). It all started with a snarky tweet in which he suggested the stole an idea in their "Strip" music video from an old Entertainment Weekly cover featuring the Dixie Chicks. Which...to quote the Bible, Ecclesiastes specifically, "...there is no new thing under the sun." So, honestly, who cares as long as the message is effective.
But, this led to some call-outs to Morgan from Little Mix and Ariana Grande stans who have had it and want to know what his deal was with constantly calling out women.
Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan ? Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it! You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind https://t.co/5WBOlL8t6O— Joan Grande (@joangrande) November 21, 2018
Morgan made an immediate, and totally typical, pivot to suggesting Little Mix should "use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity." Which is a complete misunderstanding of a song about being comfortable in your own skin and a rebuke to people who try to body shame women. You know, the exact thing that Morgan is doing when he tells women how to dress and act.
That was when Ariana Grande got in the mix, telling Morgan, "I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next."
Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. ? & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next. https://t.co/wSknRSlJN8— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018
Reader, we are still FAR from the end of Grande's Piers Morgan-themed burn book. Grande kept the roast going by digging up a nude of himself that Morgan shared and called out his hypocrisy.
when u do it it’s ok tho right? https://t.co/FJyF24ZlYx— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018
"i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do," Grande tweeted in a generous sentiment — and then came the sting of the knife. "i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it."
also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. ?— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018
Morgan previously tried to shame Grande for not reacting to the bombing of her concert in Manchester in exactly the way he prescribed, comments he walked back after her Manchester tribute concert.
Little Mix sent out their thanks to Grande for the support, tweeting, "thank you. what we do with our bodies is our choice and we felt liberated owning the negative words thrown at us as women. We’ll never stop talking/writing music about issues that affect so many women around the world. We have a voice to use it!"
thank you ♥️ what we do with our bodies is our choice and we felt liberated owning the negative words thrown at us as women. We’ll never stop talking/writing music about issues that affect so many women around the world. We have a voice to use it! we love you Ari ? the girls x— Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 21, 2018
If you haven't given a listen to Little Mix's empowering new album, LM5, now would be a great time to throw the support that way. Because they've definitely got your back.
