Little Mix Embrace The F-Word On Their New Album & It’s About Time

The group hand in a solid pop album, with heavy British influences in the style and songwriting, that dips a toe further into the world of hip-hop sounds. By looking at the album credits, it’s easy to see what Little Mix themselves are vibing: the girls wrote many of the most feminist anthems on L5, including “The National Manthem,” a 30-second intro track that lauds a bad bitch; “Strip,” which is dedicated to self-love (“Jiggle all this weight yeah / You know I love all of this”); and “ Joan of Arc ,” an ode to more masturbatory self-love that manages to name-check some famous, historical bad bitches and on which the girls declare they are “on that feminist tip.” Despite their past beef with some Spice Girls , the songs they’re writing sound like the idea of empowerment, specifically as encapsulated in the phrase “girl power,” made a major impression on them when they were girls; now, their own mics in hand, they’re bringing the message to Gen Z. They take it one step further, however, by actually embracing the identity of feminist, rather than holding it at a distance as their predecessors, the Spice Girls , did. On these songs, as well as “Love A Girl Right,” a message to a girlfriend who has been jilted by a cheating man, there is a strong message of empowerment for young women, urging them to put themselves ahead of their romantic relationships and to develop a healthy sense of self-confidence rather than try to find their identity in a relationship.