Little Mix Is Ready To Be Gen Z's Spice Girls

Leigh-Anne Pinnock: “As we’ve gotten older, we’ve had so many more experiences in life and much more to write about. This is the album where we have felt like we didn’t have to hold back. We were as ballsy as we could be with this album. Part of it was being more confident as writers and feeling like we’re more likely to be listened to now than we were a few years ago. We’ve grown as women and feel more empowered than ever so we wanted to make sure we used to platform to write songs that mean something and encourage and raise awareness in our fans — especially our younger fans — to feel good about themselves and educate themselves. We have experienced sexism within the music industry as well as just from being in the public eye and having people comment on the way we look instead of on our music. For us, it felt like the right time. We made a conscious decisions to refocus on female empowerment and issues about women.”