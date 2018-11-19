Little Mix Is Ready To Be Gen Z's Spice Girls

Leigh-Anne: “It came naturally. We listened to our fans and what they wanted to hear us sing and write about. In the last year or so we’ve seen this surge of women speaking out and being heard, so that’s reflected in our music...At the beginning we had to work harder to be found credible when it’s so much easier for boys to make it in the industry. We were always told that girl bands don’t work, it was one of the first things we heard as a group when we were put together [on The X-Factor]. We proved so many people wrong. Our mentor on the show at the time had to fight to keep us in the competition because the producers wanted to get rid of us. Look at us now, seven years on.”